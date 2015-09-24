Tesseract man Tompkins unveils Zeta track

Tesseract singer Dan Tompkins have revealed the first material from his Zeta side-project.

He’s collaborated with Chimp Spanner’s Paul Ortiz and producer Katie Jackson for the track Silent Waves. It’s available to purchase via Bandcamp and can be streamed below.

Tompkins says: “I’ve always admired Paul’s work and we first discussed working together back in 2010 but life got very busy for both of us.

“Over the past few years we’ve been quietly writing and experimenting with various sounds as well as teaming up with Katie – we’ve written hours worth of demos.

“It’s definitely fresh to be taking a huge side step from rock and metal and experimenting with that iconic 80s sound but adding the synthwave, futuristic touch.”

Ortiz adds: “It’s fantastic to get to share the creative process with Katie, and Dan, someone whose vocal work I’ve admired and respected for ages now. We can’t wait for people to hear what’s coming next – more synths, more wobble.”

Their as-yet-untitled debut album is scheduled for a 2016 release. More details will be issued in due course.

Tompkins rejoined Tesseract following the departure of Ashe O’Hara in 2014. They’ve just released their fourth album Polaris and tour the UK and Europe in February.

Tesseract feature in the latest edition of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.