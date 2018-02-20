Tim Bowness announces Prog Dreams appearance and extra UK show

Tim Bowness has been confirmed for next month’s Prog Dreams festival in Zoetermeer in the Netherlands.

It’ll take place on March 3, with Bowness second on the bill to Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery. John Jowitt will replace Bowness’ regular guitarist Colin Edwin for the performance, which will be recorded for a future release.

Bowness, who released his latest album Lost In The Ghost Light last year through InsideOutMusic had already been confirmed for the UK’s Summer’s End Festival on October 4-7.

Now, he’s announced that he’ll also be special guest of God Is An Astronaut at London’s Electric Brixton on May 17.

Lost In The Ghost Light is a concept album revolving around the onstage and backstage reflections of a fictional rock musician in the twilight of his career.

The album was mixed and mastered by Steven Wilson and features appearances from Stephen Bennett, Colin Edwin, Bruce Soord, Hux Nettermalm, Andrew Booker, Kit Watkins, Steve Bingham and Ian Anderson.

Mar 03: Zoetermeer Prog Dreams Festival, Netherlands

May 17: London Electric Brixton, UK

Oct 04-07: Chepstow Drill Hall Summer’s End Festival, UK

Tim Bowness: "I want to present something emotional, with no distractions"