Weezer share video for breezy new track Happy Hour

Weezer have released a video for their new track titled Happy Hour.

The song will feature on their upcoming album Pacific Daydream, which is set to arrive on October 27 via Atlantic Records

The band say: “Next up from the new album is Happy Hour, which like many cool Weezer songs, has a sad message wrapped in a sunny package.

“Sort of a companion piece to Island In The Sun from 2001, but instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in Happy Hour is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine.

“It’s not hard to relate, but unlike that guy, fortunately we have new Weezer music to listen to!”

Weezer are currently on tour across mainland Europe and will arrive in the UK next week for a run of five shows before returning to the US for further live appearances.

Pacific Daydream is now available for pre-order.

Weezer Pacific Daydream tracklist

Mexican Fender Beach Boys Feels Like Summer Happy Hour Weekend Woman QB Blitz Sweet Mary Get Right La Mancha Screwjob Any Friend Of Diane’s

Oct 19: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 23: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 25: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 28: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 01: Los Angeles Amoeba Music, CA

Dec 02: Fort Lauderdale Riptide Festival, FL

Dec 09: Oakland Live 105’s Not So Silent Night, CA

Dec 10: Inglewood KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas, CA

Dec 12: Portland December To Remember, OR

