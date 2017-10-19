36 Crazyfists to tour the UK and Europe in 2018

36 Crazyfists have announced a UK and European headline tour for early next year.

The band have lined up a total of 22 dates, kicking off at Glasgow’s Cathouse on January 18, and wrapping up with a set at Berlin’s Musik And Frieden on February 11.

36 Crazyfists frontman, Brock Lindow says: “We couldn’t be more excited to come back to the UK and Europe in support of our new album Lanterns and jam for all of our people across the pond!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (October 20).

Lanterns was released last month via Spinefarm Records, with Lindow explaining that the follow-up to 2014’s Time And Trauma was “a reflection of self and the dwellings of rock bottom, discovering the tools to dig yourself out and refusing to let yourself free fall into the abyss of hopelessness. Love, forgive and never give in.”

He added: “Lanterns is about the fight within us all – forever refusing to sink.”

Find a list of 36 Crazyfists’ tour dates below.

Jan 18: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jan 19: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Jan 20: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Jan 21: London Islington Academy, UK

Jan 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jan 24: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Jan 25: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Jan 26: Cologne Jungle, Germany

Jan 27: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Jan 28: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany

Jan 29: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Jan 31: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 01: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain

Feb 02: Bilbao Sala Rocket, Spain

Feb 04: Milan Legend, Italy

Feb 05: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Feb 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Feb 08: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Feb 09: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Feb 10: Prague Rock Cage, Czech Republic

Feb 11: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany

Welcome Back: 36 Crazyfists