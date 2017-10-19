36 Crazyfists to tour the UK and Europe in 2018

36 Crazyfists have announced a UK and European headline tour for early next year.
The band have lined up a total of 22 dates, kicking off at Glasgow’s Cathouse on January 18, and wrapping up with a set at Berlin’s Musik And Frieden on February 11.
36 Crazyfists frontman, Brock Lindow says: “We couldn’t be more excited to come back to the UK and Europe in support of our new album Lanterns and jam for all of our people across the pond!”
Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (October 20).
Lanterns was released last month via Spinefarm Records, with Lindow explaining that the follow-up to 2014’s Time And Trauma was “a reflection of self and the dwellings of rock bottom, discovering the tools to dig yourself out and refusing to let yourself free fall into the abyss of hopelessness. Love, forgive and never give in.”
He added: “Lanterns is about the fight within us all – forever refusing to sink.”
Find a list of 36 Crazyfists’ tour dates below.
36 Crazyfists 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 18: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Jan 19: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Jan 20: Birmingham Academy 2, UK
Jan 21: London Islington Academy, UK
Jan 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Jan 24: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Jan 25: Brussels AB Club, Belgium
Jan 26: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Jan 27: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Jan 28: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany
Jan 29: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland
Jan 31: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 01: Madrid Sala Caracol, Spain
Feb 02: Bilbao Sala Rocket, Spain
Feb 04: Milan Legend, Italy
Feb 05: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Feb 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Feb 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Feb 08: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Feb 09: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Feb 10: Prague Rock Cage, Czech Republic
Feb 11: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany