We handpicked the nicest Converse sneakers available this Black Friday so you don't have to – and they're 30% off

By Liz Scarlett
published

Converse have slashed their prices by 30% site-wide this Black Friday, so we scrolled through their selection of sneakers to pick out the best of the bunch

Converse Black Friday deals
If there's any moment to treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers, it's Black Friday. With Christmas around the corner and festive high-street shop windows serving as a glaring reminder to start searching for gifts for all your friends and family, sometimes, it's just nice to buy something for you and you alone. 

Thankfully, Converse are currently running a huge Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), with 30% off all their products site-wide. 

To save you from hours of scrolling, we took a good look at their selection of Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, and handpicked the ones that will be best for your buck - and best-looking for your feet.

Be quick, though, as the sale is for a limited time only, ending on November 29. 

These Chuck 70 High Top were inspired by the original 70s design, coloured in a sandy tan perfect for warming up on autumn and winter months. Formed of short-hair suede that feels soft to the touch, these sneakers are ideal for anyone seeking that retro rocker style. They also come in shades of black, off-white or muddy copper.

Inspired by the night sky, these Chucks immediately became one of our top favourites. Covered in embroidered moon and stars, these mystical beauties even feature a hidden tongue label that celebrates the power of crystals with a striking illustration, complete with a striking colour-pop on the outsole. Cosmic.

Feel pretty in pastel with these elegant, earth-inspired neutral sneakers that also feel great on your feet. Coloured in a light egret that look luxe yet casual, they're finished off with subtle glimmers of gold at the patch, eyelets, and lace tips, now with a huge 40% off.

Take a walk on the wild side with these high-top sneakers designed in mis-matched animal print. Not only will they make a statement, but they'll feel good, too, featuring cushioning for all-day comfort and a mesh-lining for extra breathability. Sweaty pigs begone. 

Hike out in style with these waterproof high-tops, now with 40% off. Not only will they help you keep dry during cold and rainy weather, but their OrthoLite sockliner will ensure your feet are snug, comfortable and well protected. Also available in a neutral, light tan/cream.

Go back to basics with these All Star classic converse  sneakers, available in a wide selection of colours. Trusty, lightweight, durable and effortlessly stylish, these OG sneakers are the shoe behind the iconic Converse story and will look good with just about anything. 

These croc-textured patent leather sneakers with an elevated stacked platform are the perfect throw on shoe for any moment. Dress up or dress down, their croc design in a subdued white/cream gives them an edgy yet chic vibe that, if not for their instantly recognisable Converse patch, would have everyone asking: "Where did you get those?"


