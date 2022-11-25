We handpicked the nicest Converse sneakers available this Black Friday so you don't have to – and they're 30% off

If there's any moment to treat yourself to a new pair of sneakers, it's Black Friday. With Christmas around the corner and festive high-street shop windows serving as a glaring reminder to start searching for gifts for all your friends and family, sometimes, it's just nice to buy something for you and you alone.

Thankfully, Converse are currently running a huge Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), with 30% off all their products site-wide.

To save you from hours of scrolling, we took a good look at their selection of Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers, and handpicked the ones that will be best for your buck - and best-looking for your feet.

Be quick, though, as the sale is for a limited time only, ending on November 29.

(opens in new tab) Chuck 70 Suede: Were £90 , now £63 (opens in new tab)

These Chuck 70 High Top were inspired by the original 70s design, coloured in a sandy tan perfect for warming up on autumn and winter months. Formed of short-hair suede that feels soft to the touch, these sneakers are ideal for anyone seeking that retro rocker style. They also come in shades of black, off-white or muddy copper.

(opens in new tab) Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift Platform Embroidered Stars: Were £80 , now £48 (opens in new tab)

Inspired by the night sky, these Chucks immediately became one of our top favourites. Covered in embroidered moon and stars, these mystical beauties even feature a hidden tongue label that celebrates the power of crystals with a striking illustration, complete with a striking colour-pop on the outsole. Cosmic.

(opens in new tab) Chuck Taylor All-Star Lift Platform Earthy Neutrals: Were £80 , now £48 (opens in new tab)

Feel pretty in pastel with these elegant, earth-inspired neutral sneakers that also feel great on your feet. Coloured in a light egret that look luxe yet casual, they're finished off with subtle glimmers of gold at the patch, eyelets, and lace tips, now with a huge 40% off.

(opens in new tab) Chuck Taylor All-Star Animal Mix: Were £65 , now £39 (opens in new tab)

Take a walk on the wild side with these high-top sneakers designed in mis-matched animal print. Not only will they make a statement, but they'll feel good, too, featuring cushioning for all-day comfort and a mesh-lining for extra breathability. Sweaty pigs begone.

(opens in new tab) Chuck 70 Gore-Tex: Were £110 , now £66 (opens in new tab)

Hike out in style with these waterproof high-tops, now with 40% off. Not only will they help you keep dry during cold and rainy weather, but their OrthoLite sockliner will ensure your feet are snug, comfortable and well protected. Also available in a neutral, light tan/cream.

(opens in new tab) Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic: Were £60 , now £42 (opens in new tab)

Go back to basics with these All Star classic converse sneakers, available in a wide selection of colours. Trusty, lightweight, durable and effortlessly stylish, these OG sneakers are the shoe behind the iconic Converse story and will look good with just about anything.