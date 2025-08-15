"Keep the faith!" Biff Byford reveals cancer diagnosis as Saxon are forced to postpone more shows

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford has revealed he has been undergoing treatment for cancer. The band previously cancelled 10 shows this summer when the singer went in for emergency surgery, which in a new post on social media he has revealed was related to a cancerous tumour found after a recent MRI scan. on his prostate gland.

He goes on to explain that while the surgery was a success, he now must undergo a short treatment of chemotherapy which means more shows have had to be either postponed or cancelled including appearances at Trutnoff Open Air in Czech Republic and Neuborn Open Air in Germany, as well as the band's planned tour of Spain and France in September, which will now be rescheduled for April/May 2026.

"We never like cancelling shows or postponing shows, it's absolutely rubbish," Biff admits.

He does go on to say that the band's UK and Ireland tour in November, which will see the NWOBHM legends hit the road with former Accept vocalist Udo Dirkschneider and play classic album Wheels Of Steel in full, will still be going ahead as planned.

"We're going to see you all in November," he says. "Keep the faith, have a fantastic summer and I'll keep you in the loop on what's happening. Come on, peace and quiet!"

Watch the full video below.

Nov 04: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Nov 05: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Nov 07: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Nov 08: Sheffield Octagon, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Nov 13: Bristol Beacon, UK

Nov 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Nov 15: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, UK

Nov 16: Cardiff The Great Hall, UK

Nov 28 – Metal Hammer Paradise, Lübeck Germany

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets are on sale now.