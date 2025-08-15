We asked a bunch of metalheads how they keep their hair so long and luscious. Here are their tips

It's no small secret that metalheads love their hair. Hell, we even named a subgenre specifically for our follicle fascination (or at least, the impressive 'dos it conjured in the 80s).

But, when festival season rolls around and we contend with everything from brutal heatwaves and dust storms to constant downpours, we'll admit it can get a bit... difficult maintaining lustrous locks.

So, when Hammer headed out to Bloodstock Open Air last week - the UK's largest dedicated metal festival - we thought it high time to get into the (hopefully not too) nitty-gritty of how metalheads keep their manes so magnificent.

"Try not to get it stuck in anything," suggests Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu, speaking ahead of his band's headline performance. "It sucks when you get your hair stuck in your guitar strings.

Other bits of advice included, erm, washing with cheap shampoo, "eucalyptus oil, lavender and herbal stuff" and, in the case of one man with a rather magnificent mohican, Got2b Glued.

It's not just head hairs we were talking about either, however. Speaking to Static-X bassist Tony Campos, he discussed his beard regimen, advising that it was worth exploring the range of beard grooming shampoos and conditioners. "I tried it and it was like, 'Hey this stuff smells good!'" he says.

You can watch the full video below - and don't forget to let us know how you keep your locks luscious.

