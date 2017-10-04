Watch Sons Of Apollo record their debut album

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a video showing them recording their debut album Psychotic Symphony.

It will arrive on October 20 via InsideOutMusic and sees former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian hook up once again. They’re joined in the lineup by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

The new video shows the band in the studio, playing through ideas, having fun and laying down tracks for the record which has already spawned the singles Coming Home and Signs Of The Time.

Last month, Sons Of Apollo were confirmed on the bill for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend.

Psychotic Symphony is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Sons Of Apollo Psychotic Symphony tracklist

God Of The Sun Coming Home Signs Of The Time Labyrinth Alive Lost In Oblivion Figaro’s Whore Divine Addiction Opus Maximus

Sons Of Apollo - Psychotic Symphony album review