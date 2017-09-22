Sons Of Apollo & Pain Of Salvation confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2018

Sons Of Apollo will be at next year's Be Prog! My Friend

Fresh from winning the Best Live Event at the Progressive Music Awards last week, Be Prog! My Friend organisers have revealed the first two artists who will appear at the 2018 festival.

It was revealed earlier this week that next year’s event would take place at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, on June 29-30 – and that early bird tickets were on sale.

Now it’s been confirmed that supergroup Sons Of Apollo and Pain Of Salvation will take to the stage for the festival’s fifth edition.

Festival organisers say: “We are very pleased to share with you the first two bands for the fifth Be Prog! My Friend festival. Sons of Apollo are a supergroup featuring Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Billy Sheehan and Jeff Scott Soto who have joined forces to create this amazing project.

“This is the first European show they’ve announced. They will release Psychotic Symphony next month but if you have listened to their song Coming Home, you know that this is a supergroup who can create brilliant music to back it up. This is really a very special opportunity to see all these names on the same stage.

“Joining them are Pain of Salvation who recently released their colossal album In The Passing Light Of Day which has made them a must-see in the progressive world. Seeing them live is simply a blast so for the festival next year we needed to have them play.”

Further artists for the 2018 festival will be announced in due course.

Be Prog! My Friend in Spain - live review