Sons Of Apollo release studio video for Coming Home

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a video for their new track titled Coming Home.

The band revealed a teaser clip for the studio promo earlier this week, with the band now launching the full version of the song from their upcoming debut album Psychotic Symphony. It will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music.

The band sees former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian hook up once again – and they’re joined in the lineup by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Portnoy says: “Coming Home immediately felt like the Sons Of Apollo ‘grand entrance’ as soon as we wrote the song – almost like a fighter entering the ring.

“I knew this had to be the first video and first time people see us playing together. The video was shot at Ocean Studios in Burbank, California, where we wrote and recorded the album. So you’re essentially seeing the exact place and environment that Sons Of Apollo was born.”

Portnoy adds: “I assume most people’s expectations of the band from its lineup is for Sons Of Apollo to be self-indulgent – and granted, there are three 10-minute prog epics on the album – but Coming Home is an example that we are just as much a rock band cut from the cloth of classic bands like Van Halen as well.”

Sons Of Apollo previously released a stream of Signs Of The Time.

Psychotic Symphony is now available for pre-order – find the tracklist and cover art below.

Sons Of Apollo Psychotic Symphony tracklist

God Of The Sun Coming Home Signs Of The Time Labyrinth Alive Lost In Oblivion Figaro’s Whore Divine Addiction Opus Maximus

