Supergroup Sons Of Apollo debut new track Signs Of The Time

New supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released their debut track Signs Of The Time.

The band sees former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian reunited – and they’re joined in the lineup by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Signs Of The Time will feature on the band’s upcoming debut album Psychotic Symphony, which will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music.

Portnoy says of the track: “Signs Of The Time was the very first thing myself, Derek and Bumblefoot wrote when we got together to begin writing for Sons Of Apollo in March of this year.

“It starts with this heavy, brutal Bumbleriff – initally coined Korntera – then goes into a cool verse with a two-part vocal melody that I wrote, sung by Jeff and myself which eventually opens up to a huge vocal hook in the chorus that Jeff wrote and sung in three-part harmony by Jeff, myself and Bumblefoot.

“The middle section riffs are a few things that Derek brought in and show why he is the most badass keyboard player in the biz and then we have the long extended breakdown and guitar solo which shows why Bumblefoot is one of today’s greatest guitar heroes.

“This album is going to get him the recognition he truly deserves and this particular guitar solo is one of the tastiest, most insane solos I’ve ever heard.”

Portnoy adds: “This song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons Of Apollo so special – great, heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!

“I figured this would be a great first taste to introduce the world to this amazing new supergroup – and there’s a whole lot more of different musical styles and twist and turns still to come all throughout the album.”

Psychotic Symphony is now available for pre-order – find the tracklist below.

Sons Of Apollo Psychotic Symphony tracklist

God Of The Sun Coming Home Signs Of The Time Labyrinth Alive Lost In Oblivion Figaro’s Whore Divine Addiction Opus Maximus

