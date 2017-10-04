Strawbs announce new album The Ferryman’s Curse

Strawbs have confirmed that they’ll release their new album later this year.

Titled The Ferryman’s Curse, it will launch on November 3 via Esoteric Antenna and will be the band’s first album of new material in eight years.

A statement on the album tracks reads: “The Ferryman’s Curse, the title track of the album, is the epic sequel to The Vision Of The Lady Of The Lake, from Strawbs album Dragonfly, rated by producer Tony Visconti as one of his Top six productions alongside albums by David Bowie and T Rex.

“The Nails From The Hands Of Christ is a challenging look at the relationship that young people have with the church. The Familiarity Of Old Lovers will raise eyebrows, both lyrically and with its twin lead guitar solos, while The Song Of Infinite Sadness is not what it appears to be.”

The statement adds: “The current Strawbs lineup comprises David Cousins, lead guitarist Dave Lambert, bass player Chas Cronk and drummer Tony Fernandez, who recorded and toured together in the 1970s.

“They are joined by keyboard and guitar virtuoso Dave Bainbridge of Iona – a band who created a mystical blend of rock, folk, Celtic and ambient music – a perfect match for Strawbs.”

Straws are currently on tour across the UK and have further live dates planned in the US for November. Find a full list of shows below, along with The Ferryman’s Curse cover art and tracklist.

Strawbs The Ferryman’s Curse tracklist

In The Beginning The Nails From The Hands Of Christ The Song Of Infinite Sadness The Familiarity Of Old Lovers When The Spirit Moves The Ten Commandments The Reckoning The Ferryman’s Curse Bats And Swallows We Have The Power

Oct 05: Wavendon The Stables, UK

Oct 06: Lowdham Village Hall, UK

Oct 07: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 12: Wimbourne Tivoli, UK

Oct 13: Dorking Halls, UK

Oct 14: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre, UK

Oct 15: Dover Centre Spot, UK

Oct 16: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Oct 19: Solihull Arts Centre, UK

Oct 20: Peterborough Vivacity, UK

Oct 21: Barnoldswick Music Centre, UK

Oct 24: Hull Truck Theatre, UK

Oct 25: Kinross Green Hotel, UK

Oct 26: Langholm The Buccleuch Centre, UK

Oct 27: Stirling Tollboth, UK

Oct 28: Blackburn King George’s Hall, UK

Oct 29: Chelsea Under the Bridge, UK

Nov 10: Sellersville Theatre, PA

Nov 12: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Nov 14: Cleveland Music Box, OH

Nov 15: Rochester Loving Cup, NY

Nov 17: Homer Centre For The Arts, NY

Nov 20: Vienna Jammin Java, VA

Nov 21: Richmond Tin Pan, VA

Nov 24: Lakewood The Strand, NJ

Nov 26: Beacon Towne Crier, NY

Strawbs live in London