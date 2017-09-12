Exclusive: Black Country Communion star in the new Classic Rock - Out Now!

Cover Feature

Black Country Communion

They had the world at their feet, but they let their own world implode. After a “long hiatus” they’re back, with a new album and the realisation that they’ve got something special.

Features

T.Rex

Producer Tony Visconti recalls his time in the studio with Marc Bolan and co. recording two classic albums.

George Thorogood

The bluesman behind 80s mega hit Bad To The Bone looks back on an eventful life and career.

Gun

Back when they began in ’89, the Scottish rockers were thrust into the big time. Now they’re back with a brand new album.

Michael Monroe

Finland’s foremost blond bombshell – and successful solo artist – talks homelessness, anorexia, the hellraising days of Hanoi Rocks and more.

Scorpions

They thought it was all over. Then the ‘farewell tour’ turned out to be rather fun, so they’ve carried on a bit…

Prophets Of Rage

Militant rock-rap supergroup Prophets Of Rage tell us why it takes a nation of millions to hold them back.

Stone Temple Pilots

They were pilloried like no other band before or since, but that didn’t stop them becoming one of the great bands of the 90s.

Steven Van Zandt

Guitarist with Springsteen’s E Street band, leader of his own band, label owner, actor (Silvio Dante in The Sopranos), radio host… And there’s more to ‘Little Steven’ than that.

The Darkness

We gave Justin Hawkins and co £50 and took them record shopping in London. What did they look for? What did they buy? Did they all fit into one photo booth?? Find out here.

What’s on your FREE CD

Black Country Communion – The Story So Far…

Exclusive to Classic Rock, a Black Country Communion ‘Best Of’ collection, with tracks from all their albums including the new BCCIV, including The Great Divide, The Battle For Hadrian’s Wall, Big Train, One Last Soul, Collide and more…

Regular Features

The Dirt We look back at the life and times of the late, great Glen Campbell; Robert Plant announces new album and tour; Ginger Wildheart hospitalised after suicide attempt; the bad blood within Journey just got badder; Lemmy gets an ancient sea monster named after him… Welcome back Josh Todd, Chris Hillman and Third Eye Blind… Say hello to The Shelters and Wayward Sons… Goodbye Felix Flanagan, Sonny Burgess…

Raw Power

If you want a limited-edition Paul Reed Smith Super Eagle II, you’d better be quick – and have 11 grand in your piggy bank.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Motörhead

“It’s got a natural speed, a velocity of its own and it rocks like a bastard,” Yes, it’s Ace Of Spades.

Q&A - Josh Homme

“You haven’t lived until you’ve been in the room with eight tubas.” This and more revelations from the QOTSA mainman.

Six Things You Need To Know About - Lionize

We met with the funky Maryland foursome as they prepared for the release of their biggest-sounding record yet.

Reviews

New albums from Foo Fighters, Black Country Communion, The Darkness, Gregg Allman, Chris Rea, Ten Years After, Gun, Paradise Lost… Reissues from Black Sabbath, Motörhead, ELO, David Bowie, The Doors, Stone Temple Pilots, Dokken… DVDs, films and books on Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Rolling Stones, Alvin Gibbs… Live reviews of Megadeth, Lionize, Bad Religion…

Buyer’s Guide - Jeff Beck

One of the greatest blues-rock/fusion guitarists ever, his solo career spans six decades. Here’s where to find the gold.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Sparks, The Pineapple Thief, Kentucky Headhunters, Tigertailz and Focus. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Ben Ward

Orange Goblin’s statuesque frontman on his pro-football days and surprisingly ‘shy and retiring’ side.

