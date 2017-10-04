Sons Of Apollo - Psychotic Symphony album review

The rogues gallery of ‘usual culprits’ cast in Sons Of Apollo invites two iron‑clad certainties: guaranteed virtuoso musicianship and a healthy dose of cynicism.

Uniting members past and present of Dream Theater, Guns N’ Roses, Mr Big and Journey, Sons Of Apollo succeed in the proficiency stakes but, unusually, they’ve crafted an exceptional debut to shoot down all suggestions of fiscal opportunism, convenience or, God forbid, lethargy or laziness.

Former DT alumni Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian bring the inevitable prog element, with Billy Sheehan and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal administering a hummable hard‑rock twist, but the bridge linking those two styles, the factor that brings everything to life, is Jeff Scott Soto. JSS was the wrong singer for Journey but he sounds magnificent here.

Fuck the term ‘supergroup’: that’s not what this is about. Sons Of Apollo are simply a group that are super.