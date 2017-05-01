Watch Papa Roach in video for new track Help

Papa Roach have released a video for their new track Help.

The song will feature on their upcoming album Crooked Teeth which will launch on May 19 via Eleven Seven Music and follows the release of Born For Greatness, Periscope and American Dreams from the new record.

Crooked Teeth was produced by Nicholas ‘RAS’ Furlong and Colin Brittain, with Jason Evigan collaborating on Born For Greatness.

Vocalist Jacoby Shaddix said: “The first time we met up with RAS and Colin, they said that 2000’s Infest was on constant rotation when they were growing up and they wanted to bring back some of that fire.”

Furlong added: “The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process – and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach.”

The band have several live dates scheduled across the US this month. Crooked Teeth is now available for pre-order.

Papa Roach Crooked Teeth tracklist

Break The Fall Crooked Teeth My Medication Born For Greatness American Dreams Periscope Help Sunrise Trailer Park Traumatic None Of The Above

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphithatre, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

