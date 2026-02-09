Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: February 9, 2026
Eight songs you need to hear right now, from The Cold Stares, Norah Jones & Josh Homme, Tailgunner and more
Just four votes separated Creeping Jean and the Black Crowes in our most recent Tracks Of The Week tango, and we're delighted to report that it was the fast-rising Brightonian rockers who beat out the Atlanta legends and find themselves at the very top of this week's summit. So congratulations to them.
Our old favourite, Suzi Quatro, was third, but to be honest, we've already forgotten the result, and are keen instead to plough on with this week's contest and eight new contenders. Please vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page.
The Black Keys - You Got To Lose
Embracing their raw bluesy roots on the back of some tough personal times for singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach, The Black Keys do their most rollicking rock’n’roll best on a version of You Got To Lose, most famously the opening track on George Thorogood & The Destroyers' debut album. Great raggedy 12-bar vibe (which still manages to feel nicely sparky), moreish riff, lovely dirty live sound, loose-limbed yet on-the-money guitar solo… Yeah, we could (and would) totally lap up a load more of this. The omens for their upcoming album Peaches! look good.
Tailgunner - War In Heaven
“When the legendary K.K. Downing challenges you to write a ballad, you don’t let him down,” the British heavy metallers explain of this soaring, chest-thumping newbie, a power ballad with blazing skylines and dramatic end days in its eyes. “Make no mistake, this one hits hard. We went all out and enlisted the help of Adam Wakeman on synths to make War In Heaven an all-time classic, just like those iconic 80s ballads from the bands we all love.”
Triggerfinger - Come Clean
This louche yet snappy, sharp-suited Belgian duo always manage to do something a little unexpected with their songs, and this pensive, smoky yet swaggering slice of hooky alt rock is no exception. A little like QOTSA but way more European, Come Clean is toe-tapping and full of nuance without sacrificing its punch. Sexy in an understated, slightly angular sort of way.
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Southern California’s hatted gentlemen of rootsy rock’n’roll lean into the 90s end of their spectrum on this appetisingly low-slung, grungy new single. Deliciously riffed up, it takes their sun-kissed southern rock elements and throws them into a dirty basement club somewhere on the wrong side of town. Still cowboy-booted, yes, but Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is has a healthy dark too – and it suits them.
Low Cut Connie - Livin In The USA
A soulful, piano-thumping fuck-you to the ruling political machinery and tech bro class of his motherland, Adam Weiner (aka Low Cut Connie)’s new single oozes the sort of sweaty piano bar poetry he does so well – only this time his eye is explicitly on the wider social landscape, as well as individual characters of America’s underbelly. Now finding himself slipping naturally into the protest singer position, LCC is one of rock’n’roll’s true lifers with strains of Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Bruce Springsteen in his veins – the real deal, basically.
Otis - I’m Wicked
The Kentucky rockers’ new single went down a storm in the Classic Rock office, frontman Boone Froggett’s rich, commanding vocals capturing something of Living Colour’s Corey Glover, wreathed in old, swamp-laced blues with some cool twists – sudden, effective tempo-changes, heavyweight sound, tasty splashes of lead guitar freakery for a bit of a Hendrixy edge… Lots to sink your teeth into, and all in the neat space of three minutes.
The Cold Stares - Deeper You Dig
More gratifyingly filthy, bluesy goodness now, this time from our friends in Indiana, The Cold Stares. Powered forth by a big ol’ gritty groove, some beefed up Free-esque flavours and Chris Tapp’s powerful storyteller vocals. By turns thumping and light-footed drumwork, a gorgeous blues rock guitar solo and shedloads of dark, gravelly atmosphere complete a very appetising picture. Catch more on their upcoming album, TEXAS.
Norah Jones & Josh Homme - Somethin' Stupid
And now for something completely different, in which Queens Of The Stone Age head honcho Josh Homme sits down for a gentle, reflective take on the classic Somethin' Stupid – originally made famous by Frank and Nancy Sinatra back in 1967 – with multiple Grammy-award-winning pianist and singer/songwriter Norah Jones. The recording comes from a forthcoming episode of the Norah Jones Is Playing Along podcast, which will also see the pair collaborate on versions of QOTSA's Kalopsia, Make It Wit Chu and This Lullaby. Very nice.
Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.
- Fraser LewryOnline Editor, Classic Rock
