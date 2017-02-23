Papa Roach’s Shaddix: I’m rapping on more than half the record

Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix has given an update on the band’s upcoming 10th album.

They launched a pre-order campaign for the as-yet-untiled follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R. last year and have so far released the tracks Crooked Teeth and Help.

Shaddix reports that the upcoming record mixes the old Papa Roach style with newer material – and it’ll feature a lot of rapping.

He tells Carolina’s Pure Rock: “We like to say that the album itself is like if 2000’s Infest had sex with 2004’s Getting Away With Murder and they had a child, this would be the record.

“With a track like Help, that song kind of harkens back to Scars, but it’s a little bit more uptempo and upbeat that Scars is. But it’s just a dark anthem, and I like that juxtaposition.

“We tapped into that on a track like Scars back in the day, and we were, like, ‘All right. Let’s see if we wrote something in a major key again.’ We’ve done that with songs like Lifeline in the past.

So, it’s got a little element of some old school with some new school. And I’m just excited for everybody to hear the record in its entirety, because it takes you on a ride. I’m rapping on more than half the record, and then there’s tracks that are just all over the place.”

The new Papa Roach album is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page. Pre-order perks include poster and t-shirt bundle packs, signed cameras, handwritten lyric sheets, a guitar lesson with Jerry Horton and the chance to be a roadie for the day.

Papa Roach have several tour dates scheduled throughout North America in April and May. Find the dates below.

Apr 11: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Apr 12: Dawson Creek EnCana Event Centre, BC

Apr 13: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Apr 14: Calgary Grey Eagle. AB

Apr 29: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphithatre, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

