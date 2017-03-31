Papa Roach release two new tracks from Crooked Teeth

Papa Roach have released two new tracks from their upcoming album Crooked Teeth.

The follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R will launch on May 19 via Eleven Seven Music – with the band issuing a lyric video for Born For Greatness and an audio stream of Periscope, with the latter featuring singer, songwriter Skylar Grey. Listen to both tracks below.

Crooked Teeth was produced by Nicholas ‘RAS’ Furlong and Colin Brittain, with Jason Evigan collaborating on Born For Greatness.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix said: “The first time we met up with RAS and Colin, they said that 2000’s Infest was on constant rotation when they were growing up and they wanted to bring back some of that fire.”

Furlong added: “The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process – and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach.”

The band will head out on the road from next month on a run of North American shows.

Crooked Teeth is available for pre-order.

Papa Roach Crooked Teeth tracklist

Break The Fall Crooked Teeth My Medication Born For Greatness American Dreams Periscope Help Sunrise Trailer Park Traumatic None Of The Above

Apr 11: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Apr 12: Dawson Creek EnCana Event Centre, BC

Apr 13: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Apr 14: Calgary Grey Eagle. AB

Apr 29: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphithatre, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

