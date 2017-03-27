Papa Roach announce new album Crooked Teeth

Papa Roach have announced details of their ninth studio album.

It’ll be titled Crooked Teeth and will launch on May 19 via Eleven Seven Music.

The band released the title track in November last year, with frontman Jacoby Shaddix previously reporting that the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R mixed elements of “old school with some new school.”

It was produced by Nicholas ‘RAS’ Furlong and Colin Brittain, with Jason Evigan collaborating on the track Born For Greatness.

Shaddix says: “The first time we met up with RAS and Colin, they said that 2000’s Infest was on constant rotation when they were growing up and they wanted to bring back some of that fire.”

Furlong adds: “The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process – and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach.”

Guitarist Jerry Horton reports that they didn’t go into the studio with the intention of writing and recording “radio singles” and drummer Tony Palermo adds: “This collection of songs was really about bookending everything that we’ve done prior to this album and reintroducing Papa Roach to people who didn’t realise the depth that we have.”

The band will head out on the road from next month on a run of North American shows.

Crooked Teeth is available for pre-order. See the cover art and tracklist below.

Papa Roach Crooked Teeth tracklist

Break The Fall Crooked Teeth My Medication Born For Greatness American Dreams Periscope Help Sunrise Trailer Park Traumatic None Of The Above

Apr 11: Prince George CN Centre, BC

Apr 12: Dawson Creek EnCana Event Centre, BC

Apr 13: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Apr 14: Calgary Grey Eagle. AB

Apr 29: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Somerset Amphithatre, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

