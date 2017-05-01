Nikki Sixx slams Motley Crue reunion rumours

Nikki Sixx has slammed online reports that claim Motley Crue are back together and planning a new album and world tour.

Several websites and radio stations, including satirical site Media Mass, ran a story over the weekend claiming that Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee were in the studio. But after hearing the report, Sixx quickly issued a statement calling it “bullshit.”

In a Facebook post, he says: “A radio station recently posted a bullshit article that is getting picked up by the press because the press only wants ‘press.’ Sad. Motley is not getting back together.

“I wish the press had more credibility and wouldn’t shit on fans’ feelings. Anything to get someone to click on their website so they can sell advertising. Sad. The press is suppose to report the news not make up gossip or spread it.”

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an emotional show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

They released their final single titled All Bad Things in 2015 and followed that with a DVD and Blu-ray of their final show titled The End last year.

