"All of us are excited to return...with a few surprises in store." One of the biggest bands of the nu metal era just announced their biggest UK shows ever

If you thought last year's headline show at London's Wembley Arena would be Papa Roach's biggest ever gig in this country, think again: they're going even bigger for their next run of dates over here.

The nu metal heavyweights have confirmed that they will return to the UK and Ireland for another tour this winter - the latest leg of their ongoing Rise Of The Roach world tour.

The run of six shows breeze through arenas in Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Cardiff. The Manchester and London shows will be two of Papa Roach's biggest ever concerts, with a combined capacity of over 40,000. That's a lot of Roach fans.

“To say that we were humbled by the response to the first leg of the Rise Of The Roach UK tour would be an understatement," say the band in a statement accompanying the news. "All of us are excited to return to the UK and Ireland to play more cities with a few surprises in store for fans."

The UK dates - part of a larger 2026 run that will also take in shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and mainland Europe, comes hot on the heels of the release of a new Papa Roach song, Wake Up Calling, which was unveiled last month. The band are expected to release more new music in 2026.

Check out the full list of Papa Roach UK tour dates for 2026 below. Tickets go on sale at 10AM this Friday, February 13, via MyTicket.

Papa Roach UK Tour 2026

Nov 1 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Nov 2 Dublin 3Arena

Nov 5 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Nov 6 Manchester Co-op Live

Nov 8 London The O2

Nov 9 Cardiff Utilita Arena

