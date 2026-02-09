"All of us are excited to return...with a few surprises in store." One of the biggest bands of the nu metal era just announced their biggest UK shows ever
Who'd have thought we'd be seeing this band headline London's biggest arena?!
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
If you thought last year's headline show at London's Wembley Arena would be Papa Roach's biggest ever gig in this country, think again: they're going even bigger for their next run of dates over here.
The nu metal heavyweights have confirmed that they will return to the UK and Ireland for another tour this winter - the latest leg of their ongoing Rise Of The Roach world tour.
The run of six shows breeze through arenas in Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, London and Cardiff. The Manchester and London shows will be two of Papa Roach's biggest ever concerts, with a combined capacity of over 40,000. That's a lot of Roach fans.
A post shared by Metal Hammer (@metalhammeruk)
A photo posted by on
“To say that we were humbled by the response to the first leg of the Rise Of The Roach UK tour would be an understatement," say the band in a statement accompanying the news. "All of us are excited to return to the UK and Ireland to play more cities with a few surprises in store for fans."
The UK dates - part of a larger 2026 run that will also take in shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and mainland Europe, comes hot on the heels of the release of a new Papa Roach song, Wake Up Calling, which was unveiled last month. The band are expected to release more new music in 2026.
Check out the full list of Papa Roach UK tour dates for 2026 below. Tickets go on sale at 10AM this Friday, February 13, via MyTicket.
Papa Roach UK Tour 2026
Nov 1 Glasgow OVO Hydro
Nov 2 Dublin 3Arena
Nov 5 Birmingham Utilita Arena
Nov 6 Manchester Co-op Live
Nov 8 London The O2
Nov 9 Cardiff Utilita Arena
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.