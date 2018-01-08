Watch Orphaned Land’s lyric video for We Do Not Resist

Orphaned Land have released an animated lyric video for their new track We Do Not Resist.
The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs which will launch on January 26 via Century Media Records.
Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “After our first single Like Orpheus, it is time to present you the angry side of our new album. Growls, straight forward protest text against the fact that we do not resist.
“I won’t say too much, listen to it, read the lyrics. It’s a kick into your face.”
Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which is now available for pre-order, features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.
Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Orphaned Land’s 2018 tour dates.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Architects return to the cover of Metal Hammer to kickstart 2018
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Cuneiform Records to consider future after fall in sales
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France
The story behind Orphaned Land's new album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs
Orphaned Land - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs album review