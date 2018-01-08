Watch Orphaned Land’s lyric video for We Do Not Resist

Orphaned Land have released an animated lyric video for their new track We Do Not Resist.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs which will launch on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Frontman Kobi Farhi says: “After our first single Like Orpheus, it is time to present you the angry side of our new album. Growls, straight forward protest text against the fact that we do not resist.

“I won’t say too much, listen to it, read the lyrics. It’s a kick into your face.”

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which is now available for pre-order, features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Orphaned Land’s 2018 tour dates.

Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist

The Cave We Do Not Resist In Propaganda All Knowing Eye Yedidi Chains Fall To Gravity Like Orpheus Poets Of Prophetic Messianism Left Behind My Brother’s Keeper Take My Hand Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War The Manifest - Epilogue

Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands

Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Feb 26: London Underworld, UK

Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France

Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain

Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain

Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany

Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania

Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland

Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy

Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy

Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland

Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland

Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France

