Orphaned Land - Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs album review

Five years after handing the production reins from Steven Wilson to Jens Bogren (Kreator, Devin Townsend, Opeth) for All Is One, trimming back the songs and smoothing out the vocals in the process, these Israelis are back with Bogren again lending a supervisory hand. Maintaining expected levels of diversity, their sixth release features a guest spot from former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett at one progressive extreme, and complementing the return of more growls from mainman Kobi Farhi, Tomas Lindberg of At The Gates and Hansi Kürsch of Blind Guardian at the other. Its message of pro-Middle Eastern peace, however, remains at the heart of everything. Sure, there are a handful of moments that threaten to spill over into Eurovision Song Contest territory but The Cave, Like Orpheus and My Brother’s Keeper are among Orphaned Land’s finest achievements so far.