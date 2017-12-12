Orphaned Land premiere video for Like Orpheus

Orphaned Land have released a video for their new track Like Orpheus.

The song is lifted from the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs and features a guest appearance from Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch.

The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One will be released on January 26 via Century Media Records.

Kürsch says: “What a marvellous song. I heard it and fell in love with it immediately. What keeps me so thrilled about it is this perfect blend of different musical cultures and the constant wave of emotions these guys have woven together in a stroke of genius.

“This song, as all their works, is a strong statement for humanity. I am really proud to be a part of such a fantastic family.”

Frontman Kobi Farhi says of the promo: “In this video clip, we chose to tell the true story of some metal heads from the Middle East.

“Their daily lives is some sort of a cave. Their culture, the way they dress and their customs may give an impression that they are utterly different, while the truth is that they escape to the same world, the world of metal, while they never met each other and cannot start to imagine how similar and one they are.”

Orphaned Land recently announced a 2018 European tour which will take place throughout February and March.

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Main picture: Zoharon Photography

Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist

The Cave We Do Not Resist In Propaganda All Knowing Eye Yedidi Chains Fall To Gravity Like Orpheus Poets Of Prophetic Messianism Left Behind My Brother’s Keeper Take My Hand Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War The Manifest - Epilogue

Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands

Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Feb 26: London Underworld, UK

Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France

Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain

Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain

Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany

Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania

Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland

Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy

Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy

Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland

Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland

Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France

Orphaned Land: All Is One