Orphaned Land premiere video for Like Orpheus

Orphaned Land have released a video for their new track Like Orpheus.
The song is lifted from the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs and features a guest appearance from Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch.
The follow-up to 2013’s All Is One will be released on January 26 via Century Media Records.
Kürsch says: “What a marvellous song. I heard it and fell in love with it immediately. What keeps me so thrilled about it is this perfect blend of different musical cultures and the constant wave of emotions these guys have woven together in a stroke of genius.
“This song, as all their works, is a strong statement for humanity. I am really proud to be a part of such a fantastic family.”
Frontman Kobi Farhi says of the promo: “In this video clip, we chose to tell the true story of some metal heads from the Middle East.
“Their daily lives is some sort of a cave. Their culture, the way they dress and their customs may give an impression that they are utterly different, while the truth is that they escape to the same world, the world of metal, while they never met each other and cannot start to imagine how similar and one they are.”
Orphaned Land recently announced a 2018 European tour which will take place throughout February and March.
Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Main picture: Zoharon Photography
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France