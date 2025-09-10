King Crimson offshoot Beat share new live clip of Thela Hun Ginjeet
Adrian Belew, Danny Carey, Tony Levin and Steve Vai will release Beat Live in September
King Crimson-related quartet Beat have shared a new live clip of Thela Hun Ginjeet, originally from the band's 1981 album Discipline, the first of three made with the Robert Fripp, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Bill Bruford lineup.
The footage is taken from the upcoming live release, Beat Live – subtitled 'Neon Heat Disease' – which will be released on Blu-ray, vinyl and CD through InsideOutMusic/Sony on September 26. The album is available to pre-order now.
“In the eighties, Robert Fripp made the observation the King Crimson quartet was perhaps the best live band in the world at the time," says Adrian Belew. "Tony, Steve, Danny and I are committed to honouring this legacy with each and every performance staged."
“I used to listen to and love this song when it came out in the early 80s," adds Steve Vai. It’s a shot of adrenaline to end the Beat show with this track. It gets people up and dancing… in 7/8! At least that’s the time signature of my blazing part.
"The whole song is a wild ride, from the tempo, the intensity of the groove and the subject matter. In my perspective, Thela Hun Ginjeet is a masterpiece and I’m honoured to play it with the band every night.”
Thela Hun Ginjeet is the third track to be released from Beat Live, following versions of Frame By Frame and Neal And Jack And Me.
Earlier this month, the album's release was celebrated with a one-off show at Tokyo's famed Budokan Hall.
Beat: Beat Live tracklist
1. Neurotica
2. Neal And Jack And Me
3. Heartbeat
4. Sartori In Tangier
5. Model Man,
6. Dig Me
7. Man With An Open Heart
8. Industry
9. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part lll
10. Waiting Man
11. The Sheltering Sky
12. Sleepless
13. Frame By Frame
14. Matte Kudasai
15. Elephant Talk
16. Three Of A Perfect Pair
17. Indiscipline
18. Red
19. Thela Hun Ginjeet
