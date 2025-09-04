"Please don't put it on the internet!" Did Limp Bizkit just tease a new song in the funnest way ever?

It looks like Limp Bizkit will soon be dropping a new song, based on an entertaining teaser video on the band's social media pages.

The clip begins with Los Angeles-based drummer (and social media star) Kristina Rybalchenko playing along with what sounds like a classic Bizkit 'jam' circa 2000's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, complete with that familiar "Hey ladies" shout-out that Fred Durst stole from the 1992 Beastie Boys song of the same name, and a chorus which runs "When you're hot, you're hot, when you're not, you're not."

To her immense surprise - ahem - Rybalchenko's enthusiastic beat-keeping is then interrupted by Fred Durst himself, popping his head around the door like an exasperated parent about to say that the neighbours have been kicking off and complaining about the noise again.



"Kristina, that's our new song, it's not out yet, how did you get that?" Durst asks, deploying the full range of his considerable acting skills. "Please don't put it on the internet!"

The drummer's instagram post is captioned, 'When you leak a new @limpbizkit song and get busted by @freddurst 😱'



Durst's band recently headlined Reading and Leeds festivals as part of a summer run of European dates.



Metal Hammer's Stephen Hill caught the band at Reading, and watched the band "absolutely smash it".



He wrote: "For 25 years, Limp Bizkit have been turning up at UK festivals, looking slightly greyer each time they come back, dressing just that little bit sillier each time they walk on stage, playing a near-identical set every time and always bringing home the same result: fucking bedlam and the best time you’ll have all weekend."