Watch the video for Robert Plant's new single Chevrolet, the opening track on the former Led Zeppelin frontman's forthcoming album Saving Grace

Robert Plant's Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian have shared the video for Chevrolet, the opening track on their forthcoming self-titled debut album.

Chevrolet is Saving Grace's rendition of Donovan’s 1965 Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness), originally released as the B-side to Turquoise in October 1965. And that song was itself an adaptation of Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy’s 1930 Delta blues classic, Can I Do It for You.

This is the third single previewing the Saving Grace album, following on from Gospel Plough, and the band's cover of Low's Everybody's Song.



Other artists covered on the record include Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind and Mimi Parker.

Joining former Led Zeppelin man Plant and Dian in Saving Grace are drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

"It's an impressive collection of people now," says Plant. "I can't tell you how lucky I feel about this. What I am really impressed by is this living, new world of whatever this music is. With this mélange of music, song and voice, anywhere and everywhere is the way to see the road ahead."

The road ahead includes a first run of North American dates for the band, beginning next month.



Full dates below.

Robert Plant's Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian: Roar In The Fall tour

Oct 30: Wheeling Capitol Theatre Wheeling, WV

Nov 02: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater, VA

Nov 03: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 05: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Nov 06: Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre, MA

Nov 08: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: Toronto Massey Hall, ON:

Nov 12: Chicago The Vic, IL

Nov 13: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Nov 15: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Nov 18: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 19: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 21: Oakland The Fox , CA

Nov 22: Los Angeles United Theater on Broadway, CA

Nov 23: Valley Center Harrah’s Resort SoCal , CA

Saving Grace will be released on September 26 via Nonesuch Records and can be pre-ordered now.