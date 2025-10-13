Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: October 13, 2025

In a week in which Queen celebrated their 1175th week on the UK album chart with their Greatest Hits compilation and Fleetwood Mark passed the 1118-week mark for Rumours, we are delighted to announce that A Thousand Horses' recent single Dead Man Walking will spend the next seven days as our current Tracks Of The Week champion. So congratulations to them.

Dead Man Walking - YouTube Watch On

Mirador slid graciously into second place with Must I Go Bound, while London's very own Soho Dukes came in third with Sunday Magazines.

Below, you'll find eight more candidates ready to replace A Thousand Horses at the top of the Tracks Of The Week tree.

Foxy Shazam - Too Fast To Let Go

Gorgeous, sugar-dusted pop rock fun with a nicely bittersweet heart, the latest single from Foxy’s new album Box Of Magic is a shiny, yearning explosion of guitars, horns and adrenaline-fired desire. The kind of light yet nuanced, precision-honed songcraft they do so brilliantly, with a music video that matches their sonic pizzazz and compositional care. Stick this on if your week has gotten off to a bit of a shit start, and feel instantly uplifted.

Foxy Shazam - Too Fast To Let Go (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cheap Trick - The Riff That Won't Quit

Another humdinger from Cheap Trick’s upcoming studio record, All Washed Up (it comes out in full next month), The Riff That Wont Quit finds Zander and co staunchly refusing to rest on their laurels or shuffle off quietly into a world of deluxe reissues and diminishing creative returns. And thank fuck for that, because this swaggered up beast absolutely rocks.

Cheap Trick - The Riff That Won't Quit (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Alter Bridge - What Lies Within

“This one started with a Mark riff,” says voice-in-chief Myles Kennedy, of this deft, muscle-bound chuggernaut of a hard rocker, hot off Alter Bridge’s self-titled next album – coming in January, after a year of Creed mega-shows and solo projects. “A lot of people will invent a false façade. They present themselves a certain way online, which is often far from the reality of who they are. The virtual mask is different from what’s lurking below the surface.”

Alter Bridge - What Lies Within (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Danko Jones - Diamond In The Rough

The hard-rocking Canadian stalwarts pay homage to early KISS (main man Danko is a little bit of a fan, you may have heard…) – with some help from Marty Friedman on lead guitar – on this groovy, go-getter banger from new album Leo Rising. Plus it’s hard not to enjoy yourself when you see how much fun Danko is clearly having in the video. A proper rock floor-filler, with a wry grin on its face and a massive spring in its step.

Danko Jones - Diamond In The Rough - Official Video - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols - Ghost

Co-written with fellow blues-rooted rocker Tyler Bryant, Ghost finds the Wisconsinite embracing the spirit of his adopted hometown of Nashville; all rugged southern heat with a couple of beefcake twists. If The Cadillac Three leaned harder into the metal portion of their DNA, and threw in a load of Alice In Chains vibes, they might have come up with something like this. “We have a synergy whenever we get together; it’s infectious, and things happen quickly,” Nichols says, of working with Bryant. “Tyler jumped behind the drums, and I started jamming the verse groove with the guitar. Within minutes, we had carved out the entire bones of the song.”

Jared James Nichols - "Ghost" - Official Lyric Video - YouTube Watch On

Solomon Hicks - Further On Up The Road

One of those rare blues guitar hotshots you’d happily sit back and listen to for ages, New York muso Solomon Hicks makes a deliciously warm, loose-limbed sound on this cover of the Bobby Bland classic on his upcoming album How Did I Ever Get This Blue? It’s classic 12-bar stuff at heart – with BB King in its melodic, sunny yet characterful veins – but it rolls along so damn sweetly and charismatically we lapped it up without question. Nice.

Solomon Hicks - "Further On Up The Road" (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Bella Perron - Enlighten

Those who remember the shred wars of the 1980s will find much to enjoy in Enlighten, an instrumental from former Plush guitarist Bella Perron that conjures up Joe Satriani/Steve Vai vibes with some fleet-fingered, whammy-wobbling wizardry. "It’s been a long time in the process and such a great learning experience pushing myself as a writer, producer and musician," says Perron. "Beyond thankful to have worked with such an amazing group of people on this project, thank you all for helping bring this idea to life!"

Enlighten⏐Bella Perron (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Dark Chapel - Sign Of Life

One of the highlights of Dark Chapel's Spirit in the Glass album (out now), Sign Of Life features is constructed upon a series of riffs that grind and pummel and wriggle like crazed eels and make life better for everyone. When the riffs take a back seat to the song, it all goes a bit Chris-Cornell-sings-Alice-In-Chains, so satisfaction is almost guaranteed from every conceivable angle. Dark Chapel are led by Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina, and the band will keep it in the family by touring with Zakk Sabbath for six weeks later this year. We suggest taking precautions against tinnitus.