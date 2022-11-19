Watch Godsmack in video for Surrender

Godsmack have released a promo video for their track Surrender.

The video can be watched below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky, released on February 24, 2023 via BMG. It is available for pre-order in a number of formats now.

On the new album, frontman Sully Erna says: "I like when a record takes you on a journey from front to back. I realized there's a whole story here about one man's journey, the ups, and downs.

"I believe it's a story everyone will connect to, on a human level, because we've all gone through things in life."

Speaking specifically about the track Surrender, Erna adds: "Surrender is a very cut and dry song. It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other.

"At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to stop! So we wave the white flag.”

Erna previously said the upcoming album could be the band's swansong. He told 93X: "I'm telling you right now this is our best fucking work ever. And it's because it's emotional, man. This is the last record we're ever gonna do. This is the last run around the mill for us.

"We put every single ounce of energy and emotion into this album. Especially for me, when I wrote a lot of these songs, it was about my life journey. That's really what the sequence of this album becomes about.

"Not that it was planned that way, but this really kind of mystical thing happened where I felt like the universe wrote this record."

Godsmack Lighting Up The Sky tracklist

(Image credit: Godsmack)

1: You And I

2: Red White & Blue

3: Surrender

4: What About Me

5: Truth

6: Hell's Not Dead

7: Soul On Fire

8: Let's Go

9: Best of Times

10: Growing Old

11: Lighting Up The Sky