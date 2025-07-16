Saving Grace, the band formed in 2019 by former Led Zeppelin man Robert Plant and singer Suzi Dian, have finally announced details of their long-awaited debut album. Saving Grace is scheduled to arrive on September 26 via Nonesuch Records.

Plant calls the album "a song book of the lost and found," and it includes covers of songs by Memphis Minnie, Moby Grape's Bob Mosley, Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind and Mimi Parker.

The first song to emerge from the collection is a version of Low's Everybody’s Song, the song that soundtracked a promotional movie made by train operator Trenitalia last year, in which Plant and Saving Grace – completed by drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown – could be seen travelling through Italy.

“We laugh a lot, really," says Plant. "I think that suits me. I like laughing. You know, I can't find any reason to be too serious about anything. I'm not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing… These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place."

Saving Grace, which was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in studios in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, is available to pre-order now.

The band have also confirmed their first shows in the US, a schedule that kicks off at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV, on October 30, and finishes up on November 22 at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, CA. Full dates below.

Saving Grace tracklist

1. Chevrolet

2. As I Roved Out

3. It’s A Beautiful Day Today

4. Soul Of A Man

5. Ticket Taker

6. I Never Will Marry

7. Higher Rock

8. Too Far From You

9. Everybody's Song

10. Gospel Plough

Saving Grace: 2025 tour

Jul 17: Vienne Théâtre Antique, France

Jul 19: Salon-de-Provence Château de l’Empéri, France

Jul 21: Marciac Jazz in Marciac, France

Jul 23: Carcassonne Festival de Carcassonne: Theatre Jean Deschamps, France

Jul 26: Granada Palacio De Congresos De Granada, Spain

Jul 28: Valencia Palau de les Arts, Spain

Jul 30: Barcelona Teatro Liceo: Milleni Concert Series, Spain

Oct 30: Wheeling Capitol Theatre Wheeling, WV

Nov 02: Charlottesville The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville, VA

Nov 03: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 05: Brooklyn Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Nov 06: Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre, MA

Nov 08: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Nov 12: Chicago The Vic, IL

Nov 13: Chicago Old Town School of Folk Music, IL

Nov 15: Denver Ellie Caulkins Opera House, CO

Nov 18: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 19: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Nov 21: Oakland The Fox, CA

Nov 22: Los Angeles United Theater on Broadway, CA

Get tickets.