“None of it has gone unnoticed – it’s carried me through many nights”: Sharon Osbourne thanks fans for their “overwhelming” support following Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has paid tribute to fans for their “overwhelming love” in the wake of her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

In one of her first public statements since Ozzy died on July 25, Sharon said the support of fans has helped her deal with the loss.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.”

The post also revealed Sharon and daughter Kelly’s newfound interest in falconry. The accompanying video shows the pair with birds of prey, including an owl that lands on Sharon’s arm.

She wrote: “Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them.

“It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

She ended the post by thanking the fans once again: “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Ozzy passed away on July 25 at home in Buckinghamshire at the age of 76, just 17 days after playing his farewell show at Villa Park, Birmingham, as part of the Back To The Beginning gig.

Earlier this week, an all-star supergroup paid tribute to Ozzy at the MTV Music Awards. Yungblud joined Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, plus Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, for a medley featuring Ozzy solo songs Crazy Train and Mama, I’m Coming Home, plus Black Sabbath’s Changes.