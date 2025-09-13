Foo Fighters return to stage for first time in a year with intimate last-minute show in California

Foo Fighters surprise announced their return to the stage after a year away with a small show in San Luis Obispo, California, set for tonight.

The band, who are expected to include former Nine Inch Nails man Ilan Rubin on drums, perform at the 900-capacity Fremont Theater tonight (Saturday, September 13).

It is their first show since September 2024 and since they fired drummer Josh Freese after a two-year spell in the stool.

In a social media post, the band said tickets were only available in-person at the venue's box office from 8am local time this morning.

Fans began lining up well in advance for the chance to be present at what is sure to be a lively and sweaty show.

In July, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary, releasing a new single called Today's Song. The single was the first original recording to be released by Dave Grohl's band since their But Here We Are album in 2023.

The song deals with themes of "personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life’s uncertainties."

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters revealed they had returned to the studio for what fans hope were sessions for a new album.

Drummer Ilan Rubin is one of rock's most in-demand musicians. He spent two years as Lostprophets drummer before joining Nine Inch Nails, and has released four albums fronting his solo project The New Regime. He's also a member of Angels & Airwaves alongside Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, and has recorded with Paramore, M83, Frank Turner, Beck and more.