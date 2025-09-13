Foo Fighters return to stage for first time in a year with intimate last-minute show in California
Foo Fighters announce show at 900-capacity venue in San Luis Obispo tonight (Saturday, September 13)
Foo Fighters surprise announced their return to the stage after a year away with a small show in San Luis Obispo, California, set for tonight.
The band, who are expected to include former Nine Inch Nails man Ilan Rubin on drums, perform at the 900-capacity Fremont Theater tonight (Saturday, September 13).
It is their first show since September 2024 and since they fired drummer Josh Freese after a two-year spell in the stool.
In a social media post, the band said tickets were only available in-person at the venue's box office from 8am local time this morning.
Fans began lining up well in advance for the chance to be present at what is sure to be a lively and sweaty show.
In July, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary, releasing a new single called Today's Song. The single was the first original recording to be released by Dave Grohl's band since their But Here We Are album in 2023.
The song deals with themes of "personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life’s uncertainties."
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Earlier this month, Foo Fighters revealed they had returned to the studio for what fans hope were sessions for a new album.
Drummer Ilan Rubin is one of rock's most in-demand musicians. He spent two years as Lostprophets drummer before joining Nine Inch Nails, and has released four albums fronting his solo project The New Regime. He's also a member of Angels & Airwaves alongside Blink-182's Tom DeLonge, and has recorded with Paramore, M83, Frank Turner, Beck and more.
A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)
A photo posted by on
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.