System Of A Down announce European stadium tour with support from Queens Of The Stone Age and Acid Bath

System Of A Down have announced a European stadium tour with support from Queens Of The Stone Age and a recently reunited Acid Bath.

The nu metal-era Armenian-American four-piece confirmed today (September 10) that they’ll play seven stadiums in the UK and on the continental mainland from June to July.

Registration for presale tickets is available via the System website from today through to Monday, September 15. The presale starts on Tuesday, September 16, and general sale starts on Friday, September 19 at 12pm local time.

See the poster and full list of announced dates below.

The announcement comes off the back of System teasers being sighted in London, Italy and Germany on Monday (September 8). The band haven’t played in Europe since 2017, when they did a 20-date run of shows that included a headline slot at Download festival in the UK.

In the late 2010s, System stepped away from playing extensive tours in favour of standalone dates. Singer Serj Tankian explained last month that the reduced schedule was a result of creative frustration with the touring lifestyle, as well as back surgery that he underwent in 2021.

He told SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk: “For years, personally, I didn’t wanna tour at all. I had back surgery. I had a lot of issues, so I was not, health-wise, in a place where I could travel a lot.”

He continued: “And the idea of the groundhog, the idea of repetition also artistically got to me in terms of continuous long touring. And so it wasn’t really by design. It was kind of by force. That was the only way we could do stuff, is just do one show here, one show there.”

However, as of 2025, System are onboard with touring again. They did a run of shows in South America in the spring, marking their first tour since 2018, and recently played six co-headlining stadium shows in North America. Bassist Shavo Odadjian explained the rejuvenated schedule during an interview with Metal Hammer in April.

“We’re older now, and we respect each other, and we’ve talked,” he said. “We’ve noticed how social media, and the media in general, has swayed us. We’ve just turned everything off and… we’re grateful for each other. We love each other. Anything that has happened between us is minuscule. We’re just playing, doing what we feel like doing. It’s not planned at all.”

Although System are out playing more shows again, don’t expect the follow-up to 2005 double album Mezmerize/Hypnotize to materialise soon. When Trunk asked Tankian last month if there are any plans for a new album, the singer replied, “Not at this time.”

Jun 29: Stockholm Strawberry Arena, Sweden

Jul 02: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Italy

Jul 08: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 10: Dusseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany

Jul 13: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 18: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland