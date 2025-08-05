Michael Schenker releases first song with new singer Erik Grönwall

Guitar legend Michael Schenker has released Don’t Sell Your Soul, the title track of a new Michael Schenker Group album and his first single since former H.E.A.T. and Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall joined the band.

Don’t Sell Your Soul was premiered at Germany's Wacken festival at the weekend, where it was performed as an encore after Schenker completed a set based on last year's My Years With UFO album.

That album included Schenker's first collaboration with Grönwall, who sang on a cover of the 1975 classic Mother Mary. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who performed on the cover, also joined Schenker onstage at Wacken.

"Thank you to everyone who rocked with us, and huge thanks to the Wacken crew for taking such great care of us," Grönwall posted. "One of the absolute highlights for me? When Slash jumped on stage. I couldn’t believe I was jamming with these two legends, Michael Schenker and Slash.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been more present than in that moment! Such an honour. I even told our monitor guy to crank the guitars, I needed to hear every note those masters played." ⠀

Don’t Sell Your Soul will be released on October 3 via earMusic, and features Schenker and Grönwall alongside Bodo Schopf (drums), Barend Courbois (bass), and Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards).

Guest vocals come from McAuley Schenker Group/Michael Schenker Fest frontman Robin McAuley, Dimitri “Lia” Liapakis – who fronted the My Years With UFO shows in the US – and Michael Voss. Voss also produced the new album with Schenker.

Pre-orders are available now.

Michael Schenker Group: Don't Sell Your Soul tracklist

Don’t Selll Your Soul

Danger Zone

Eye of the Storm

Janey The Fox

Can’t Stand Waiting

Sign Of The Times

The Chosen

It’s You

Sixstring Shotgun

Flesh & Bone

Surrender