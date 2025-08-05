Michael Schenker releases first song with new singer Erik Grönwall
Don’t Sell Your Soul is the title track of a new Michael Schenker Group album
Guitar legend Michael Schenker has released Don’t Sell Your Soul, the title track of a new Michael Schenker Group album and his first single since former H.E.A.T. and Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall joined the band.
Don’t Sell Your Soul was premiered at Germany's Wacken festival at the weekend, where it was performed as an encore after Schenker completed a set based on last year's My Years With UFO album.
That album included Schenker's first collaboration with Grönwall, who sang on a cover of the 1975 classic Mother Mary. Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who performed on the cover, also joined Schenker onstage at Wacken.
"Thank you to everyone who rocked with us, and huge thanks to the Wacken crew for taking such great care of us," Grönwall posted. "One of the absolute highlights for me? When Slash jumped on stage. I couldn’t believe I was jamming with these two legends, Michael Schenker and Slash.
"I don’t think I’ve ever been more present than in that moment! Such an honour. I even told our monitor guy to crank the guitars, I needed to hear every note those masters played." ⠀
Don’t Sell Your Soul will be released on October 3 via earMusic, and features Schenker and Grönwall alongside Bodo Schopf (drums), Barend Courbois (bass), and Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards).
Guest vocals come from McAuley Schenker Group/Michael Schenker Fest frontman Robin McAuley, Dimitri “Lia” Liapakis – who fronted the My Years With UFO shows in the US – and Michael Voss. Voss also produced the new album with Schenker.
Michael Schenker Group: Don't Sell Your Soul tracklist
Don’t Selll Your Soul
Danger Zone
Eye of the Storm
Janey The Fox
Can’t Stand Waiting
Sign Of The Times
The Chosen
It’s You
Sixstring Shotgun
Flesh & Bone
Surrender
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
