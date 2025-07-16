Alter Bridge announce new album and huge European tour
AlterBridge's eighth studio album was recorded round at Wolfgang Van Halen's place
Alter Bridge have announced that their eighth, self-titled studio album will be released via Napalm Records on January 9, 2026.
Alter Bridge was recorded earlier this year at Wolfgang Van Halen's 5150 studio in California and at producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette's Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, Florida. Pre-orders are available across a variety of formats.
The band have also announced they'll be touring Europe in the New Year, hitting the road with a schedule that begins on January 15 at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, and wraps up a run of five UK arena shows in Nottingham in early March. Support on the tour comes from Daughtry and Sevendust
Tickets go on general sale on July 18. Full dates below.
Alter Bridge tracklist
1) Silent Divide
2) Rue The Day
3) Power Down
4) Trust In Me
5) Disregarded
6) Tested And Able
7) What Lies Within
8) Hang By A Thread
9) Scales Are Falling
10) Playing Aces
11) What Are You Waiting For
12) Slave To Master
Alter Bridge: What Lies Within tour, Europe 2026
Jan 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jan 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jan 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jan 20: Stockholm Annexet , Sweden
Jan 22: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland
Jan 24: Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark
Jan 25: Berlin Columbiahalle , Germany
Jan 27: Gliwice Prezero Arena Gliwice, Poland
Jan 28: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary
Jan 30: Vienna Gasometer , Austria
Jan 31: Zagreb Bocarski Dom, Croatia
Feb 02: Rome Atlantico , Italy
Feb 03: Bergamo Choruslive Arena, Italy
Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Feb 06: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Feb 10: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Feb 12: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
Feb 13: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France
Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal , Luxembourg
Feb 17: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Feb 18: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 20: Munich, Germany: Zenith
Feb 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 23: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Feb 25: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Feb 26: Manchester Ao Arena, UK
Feb 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Mar 02: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK
Mar 04: London The O2, UK
Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
