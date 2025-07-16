Alter Bridge announce new album and huge European tour

Alter Bridge have announced that their eighth, self-titled studio album will be released via Napalm Records on January 9, 2026.

Alter Bridge was recorded earlier this year at Wolfgang Van Halen's 5150 studio in California and at producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette's Studio Barbarosa in Orlando, Florida. Pre-orders are available across a variety of formats.

The band have also announced they'll be touring Europe in the New Year, hitting the road with a schedule that begins on January 15 at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, and wraps up a run of five UK arena shows in Nottingham in early March. Support on the tour comes from Daughtry and Sevendust

Tickets go on general sale on July 18. Full dates below.

Alter Bridge tracklist

1) Silent Divide

2) Rue The Day

3) Power Down

4) Trust In Me

5) Disregarded

6) Tested And Able

7) What Lies Within

8) Hang By A Thread

9) Scales Are Falling

10) Playing Aces

11) What Are You Waiting For

12) Slave To Master

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Alter Bridge: What Lies Within tour, Europe 2026

Jan 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jan 18: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jan 20: Stockholm Annexet , Sweden

Jan 22: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Jan 24: Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark

Jan 25: Berlin Columbiahalle , Germany

Jan 27: Gliwice Prezero Arena Gliwice, Poland

Jan 28: Budapest Barba Negra , Hungary

Jan 30: Vienna Gasometer , Austria

Jan 31: Zagreb Bocarski Dom, Croatia

Feb 02: Rome Atlantico , Italy

Feb 03: Bergamo Choruslive Arena, Italy

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 06: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 08: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Feb 10: Lisbon Sagres Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 12: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Feb 13: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal , Luxembourg

Feb 17: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 18: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 20: Munich, Germany: Zenith

Feb 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 23: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Feb 25: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 26: Manchester Ao Arena, UK

Feb 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 02: Glasgow Ovo Hydro, UK

Mar 04: London The O2, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

(Image credit: Alter Bridge)