Watch AFI's White Offerings video

AFI have released a video for their song White Offerings.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming 10th album, AFI (The Blood Album), which arrives on January 20. Watch the black-and-white clip below.

Frontman Davey Havok tells Rolling Stone: “It’s certainly an uncomfortable song, so to bring a little discomfort to the viewer is certainly a positive thing, even if it’s just from having to look at me look at you – which is always uncomfortable.”

AFI revealed in July that they were working on the follow-up to 2013’s Burials, which was produced by guitarist Jade Puget and drummer Adam Carson at Megawatt Studios in Los Angeles. They had released a 30-second cryptic teaser which came after the band ‘blacked out’ their profile and cover photos on Facebook.

Their singles Snow Cats and White Offerings are available to download now via iTunes, while the 14-track album is available for pre-order.

AFI will perform at Los Angeles’ KROQ FM’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show on December 10, with several tour dates scheduled through 2017.

Dec 10: Los Angeles KroQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas, CA

Jan 20: West Hollywood Troubadour, CA

Jan 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Jan 24: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Jan 25: Seattle Showbox, WA

Jan 27: Salt Lake CIty Depot, UT

Jan 30: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Jan 31: Chicago Riviera Theater, IL

Feb 01: TOronto Danfoth Music Hall, ON

Feb 03: New York Terminal 5, NY

Feb 04: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 06: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Feb 07: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Feb 08: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 10: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 11: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Feb 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Feb 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Feb 15: Dallas SOuth Side Music Hall, TX

Feb 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Feb 18: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Feb 20: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

May 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK (with Deftones)

May 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK (with Deftones)

May 07: Glasgow SECC, UK (with Deftones)

Jun 09-10: Download Fes

AFI (The Blood Album) artwork

AFI (The Blood Album) tracklist

Dark Snow Still A Stranger Aurelia Hidden Knives Get Hurt Above The Bridge So Beneath You Snow Cats Dumb Kids Pink Eyes Feed From The Floor White Offerings She Speaks The Language The Wind That Carries Me Away

The 10 best songs by AFI