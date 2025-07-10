Deftones announce new album private music: Listen to the new single my mind is a mountain now

Deftones have announced the release of their 10th studio album, private music.

The news was initially teased after the band's show at London’s Crystal Palace Park late last month, when a graphic on the band's video screens that mentioned the phrase "private music" and included the Roman numerals “X.VII.MMXXV” (today).

Now comes the official confirmation. private music will arrive on August 22 via Reprise/Warner, and is preceded by a new single, my mind is a mountain (below). Why the band have forgone the use of capital letters when titling their new material is unclear.

The album was recorded at various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as in Nashville, TN, with returning producer Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2010's Diamond Eyes and 2012's Koi No Yokan.

Deftones upcoming North American tour kicks off on August 22 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Full dates below.

private music is available to pre-order now.

deftones - my mind is a mountain [official audio] - YouTube Watch On

Deftones: private music tracklist

my mind is a mountain

locked club

ecdysis

infinite

source souvenir

cXz

i think about you all the time

milk of the madonna

cut hands

~metal dream

departing the body

Aug 22: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC*

Aug 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB*

Aug 25: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB*

Aug 27: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB*

Aug 29: Minneapolis Target Center, MN*

Aug 30: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI*

Sep 01: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY*

Sep 07: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC*

Sep 08: Montreal, Bell Centre, QC#

Sep 10: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH#

Sep 11: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD#

Sep 13: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO#

Sep 15: Denver Ball Arena, CO#

Sep 17: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO#

Sep 19: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA %

Sep 20: Louisville Highland Festival Grounds ^

Oct 03: Sacramento, Discovery Park CA @

* With Phantogram

# With IDLES

% Shaky Knees Music Festival

^ Louder Than Life Festival

@ Aftershock Festival

Tickets are on sale now.