Paul Weller announces 2017 UK tour

Paul Weller has announced a 10-date UK tour for April of next year.

The former Jam frontman begins the tour on April 1 in Bristol and wraps up in Reading on April 13. The shows are in addition to Weller’s appearance to raise funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.

Weller is due to release his 13th solo album in 2017. The follow-up to 2015’s Saturns Pattern is expected in the Spring.

Tickets are available now from TeamRock Tickets.

Paul Weller UK tour 2016

Apr 01: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 02: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Apr 04: Leicester de Montfort Hall

Apr 05: Doncaster Dome

Apr 07: York Barbican

Apr 08: Blackburn King George’s

Apr 09: Liverpool Guild Of Students

Apr 11: Watford Colosseum

Apr 12: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Apr 13: Reading Rivermead

Paul Weller: Catch-Flame!: Live At The Alexandra Palace