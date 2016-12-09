Paul Weller announces 2017 UK tour

Paul Weller has announced a 10-date UK tour for April of next year.
The former Jam frontman begins the tour on April 1 in Bristol and wraps up in Reading on April 13. The shows are in addition to Weller’s appearance to raise funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31.
Weller is due to release his 13th solo album in 2017. The follow-up to 2015’s Saturns Pattern is expected in the Spring.
Tickets are available now from TeamRock Tickets.
Paul Weller UK tour 2016
Apr 01: Bristol Colston Hall
Apr 02: Northampton Royal & Derngate
Apr 04: Leicester de Montfort Hall
Apr 05: Doncaster Dome
Apr 07: York Barbican
Apr 08: Blackburn King George’s
Apr 09: Liverpool Guild Of Students
Apr 11: Watford Colosseum
Apr 12: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Apr 13: Reading Rivermead