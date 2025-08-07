A Sons Of Anarchy and The Walking Dead star has teamed up with Bad Omens for two weird, creepy teaser videos and the fandom are losing their minds

Bad Omens have posted two unnerving and decidedly creepy new teaser videos ahead of a major announcement tomorrow (August 8), and fans of Noah Sebastian's metalcore heroes are more than a little excited as to what this might mean.

The Richmond, Virginia band have recruited Sons Of Anarchy / The Walking Dead actor Ryan Hurst to star in the two short videos, which give absolutely nothing away in terms of factual info, while doing a fabulous job of ratcheting up tension and anticipation for the big reveal incoming, which the Bad Omens fandom believes will be the announcement of the first new music from the band since 2022's The Death of Peace of Mind album.

The first of the two videos sees Hurst, playing an unspecified authority figure, sitting in a sparsely-decorated office, speaking to what appears to be a young child hiding beneath a white bedsheet with two cut out eyeholes.

"Are you ready to talk to me yet?" Hurst's character asks at the beginning of the first video, receiving no reply.

"I'll take that as a 'No'," he says, adding, "I like your costume."

"It's not a costume," the child states, correcting him.



The child falls silent again when Hurst attempts follow-up queries, before asking, "Can I leave?"

The second video finds Hurst's character asking, "Do you know why you're here?... What happened?"



"I don't know," comes the reply, to which Hurst counters, "I think you do."



When the child refuses a request to take off his "mask", Hurst's character asks, "Why are you hiding?"



"I'm not hiding," the child replies quietly.

Doubtless, the drama shall unfold further tomorrow, with the second video's caption simply reading "8.8."





Anticipation for new music from Sebastian's band has been growing since photos posted on Bad Omens' social media accounts last September revealed that they were at work in a recording studio. And last month, during an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the frontman told the watching crowd, "I'm a little tired, tired from working on these albums".

Speaking to Metal Hammer in February 2024, Sebastian hinted at the direction Bad Omens' new music might take.



“It’s hard to imagine myself in my late 30s even playing heavy, core-based music,” the 29-year-old musician admitted. “You know, especially with how eclectic my musical interest is. I would like to think I’ll always be fond of the darker aspects of art and life and emotion. I think they’ll always be the paints that I use on my canvas when it comes to making art. But I think my main goal is to always do that tastefully, and in a way that feels true to me as a person and not forced.”

Sebastian was adamant, however, that this did not imply that his band were set to release "a bubblegum pop record" next.



“I don’t know why people think that," he said. "I think it’s a metalhead thing, because metalheads like to put a blanket over anything that isn’t metal. They just think anything that’s remotely catchy or polished is pop, and anything that’s electronic is EDM. As if there aren’t 20, 30 subgenres to those the same way metal has subgenres. I feel like metal fans forget that other genres have that as well.



"But it’s coming out really cool," he said of his work-in-=progress, "and it feels true to, without sounding too spiritual, the voice in my head and whatever it’s feeling right now.”

Expect more Bad Omens news tomorrow.