Magnum’s Mark Stanway quits after 36 years

Magnum keyboardist Mark Stanway has left the band after 36 years.

The group are currently on the road on their Sacred Blood Divine Lies winter tour and have three dates remaining. But Stanway reports he’s decided to leave immediately due to “irrevocable circumstances.”

He says in a statement: “Due to irrevocable circumstances, I am deeply saddened to announce that I have made one of the most difficult decisions in my life – I have officially left Magnum.

“I apologise to anyone who was maybe hoping to see me personally over the next few days, but sadly I will not be there. However, I should like it known, that, I am and will remain extremely proud to have been a small part of it all for the past 36 years or so and wish the band and organisation all the best for the future.

“I will of course firmly remain in music and hope to see many of you a little further down the road.”

The Magnum camp have yet to make an official statement on Stanway’s departure, but bassist Al Barrow checked in to assure fans that the last three dates this weekend in Dublin, Wolverhampton and Edinburgh will go ahead as planned.

Barrow says: “More info to come but all shows will continue as planned.”

Stanway joined Magnum in 1982 for their third album Chase The Dragon and made an immediate impact, with his keyboard work on the band’s signature track Sacred Hour helping it to become a crowd favourite.

Magnum Sacred Blood Divine Lies 2016 winter tour

Dec 09: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Dec 10: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Dec 11: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Magnum release Crazy Old Mothers video