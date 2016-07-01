AFI working on 10th album

AFI have confirmed they are working on their 10th album.
They haven’t offered many further details such as a release date, saying only that they are working on the follow-up to 2013’s Burials.
Guitarist Jade Puget tells Aggressive Tendencies: “We are working on AFI. It’s hard to give nay dates on when it might come out, because then if you don’t meet those deadlines, it’s like you lied. I don’t wanna say, ‘It sounds like this,’ and then it comes out and it sounds like that.”
Frontman Davey Havok adds: “It doesn’t exist yet. But we intend to play on it and I intend to sing on it.”
Puget and Havok have been working on their side project XTRMST, releasing the self-titled debut album in 2014.
- Lemmy’s life and Motorhead celebrated in new magazine
- AC/DC’s Stevie Young: I’m not trying to imitate Malcolm
- Wolfmother to support Guns N' Roses in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia
- Opinion: Shut up Apple, I'll use my iPhone at gigs if I want to