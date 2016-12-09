Avenged Sevenfold say labels shouldn't rush bands to record

Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates says record companies shouldn’t rush bands “in and out of the studio.”

The group have consistently praised their new label Capitol Records for allowing them room for creativity and caring for their artistic “vision” after they’d split with longtime label Warner Bros and triggered a legal battle earlier this year.

Now guitarist Gates insists it’s important to give artists the chance to experiment and take time to create their own sound – as otherwise music as a whole will never progress.

He tells OverDrive: “I think that most of the other labels tend to ignore the genre and just don’t seem to have an interest in investing in new bands. The whole A&R process has really changed in the last 20 or so years.

“It’s such a shame really because there are thousands of really exciting and super talented bands out there just waiting to be discovered.”

Gates continues: “The bands that are signed should be giving a chance to experiment with their sound and not rushed in and out of the studio. In order to make a record sound amazing, or to achieve a groundbreaking new sound, there has to be a level of time to achieve that.

“If that means that there should be a bunch of different guitar amps used to get a particular sound or a little more time in searching for a different tone or effect that can influence a whole new sound, then that really needs to happen. At the end of the day, nothing will ever change if there is no effort being invested in trying to make a change and push things forward.”

They’ll tour the UK next month in support of their latest album The Stage. A new video of the band recording the release’s title track in the studio can be viewed below.

Avenged Sevenfold are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine. Issue 291 is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

