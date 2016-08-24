Wakrat launch Sober Addiction track

Wakrat – led by Rage Against The Machine and Prophets Of Rage bassist Tim Commerford – have streamed their track Sober Addiction.

It’s taken from their self-titled debut album, set for launch on November 11 via Earache. Hear the track below.

Last week the trio – completed by Mathias Wakrat and Laurent Grangeon – released a video for Generation Fucked, shot while they staged a political protest in London.

Commerford recently said: “We’re not making music for anyone else. We’re making music for ourselves.

“We’re three human beings and we got all different types of influences that flow through us. Right now, when I turn on the radio I’m hearing the grid – and I’m sick of the grid.

“That’s what we’re trying to do: smash the grid.”

Wakrat are currently touring North America with Prophets Of Rage, with both bands remaining on the road until October 16. Full dates below. The album is available for pre-order.

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

