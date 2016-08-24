Bullet For My Valentine extend UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine have extended their upcoming UK tour, with some dates featuring full performances of debut album The Poison.

They’d already confirmed a run of shows in November and December, to come after they record new material.

The tour now includes a total of 12 appearances, with six of those focused on their 2005 record.

Bullet For My Valentine’s most recent release was last year’s Venom, of which frontman Matt Tuck recently said: “The album is hands down the best thing we’ve ever done. To have that arsenal of weapons now and to be able to play these songs feels sick.”

Guitarist Michael Paget has said the band are only aiming to lay down a couple of tracks in the coming days, reporting: “It’s to keep momentum going, bring a bit more focus back and get ready for our winter tour, and just see what comes out.”

Bullet For My Valentine UK tour

Nov 24: Newport Centre

Nov 25: Bournemouth Academy – The Poison in full

Nov 27: Newcastle Academy

Nov 28: Sheffield Academy – The Poison in full

Nov 30: Glasgow Academy

Dec 01: Inverness Ironworks – The Poison in full

Dec 03: Manchester Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Academy – The Poison in full

Dec 06: Birmingham Academy

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy – The Poison in full

Dec 09: London Brixton Academy

Dec 10: London Brixton Academy – The Poison in full

