Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: November 10, 2025

In a week in which Bad Company, Soundgarden, Joe Cocker and the White Stripes were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, we're delighted to report that London's very own Soho Dukes were welcomed into the Class of November 2025 in our Tracks Of The Week competition, in recognition of the popularity of their recent single A Stone’s Throw. And there weren't any speeches to sit through! Hooray!

'A Stone's Throw' SOHO DUKES (featuring SPIKE and DAVE 'BUCKET' COLWELL) - YouTube Watch On

Congratulations also to Rebels Opera, whose Smile Now, Cry Later came in second, while Bywater Call's Ain’t No Friend Of Mine finished third.

Below, you'll find eight more nominees waiting for the nod. And by "nod", we mean your vote, which is down at the bottom of the page.

Skindred - You Got This

Feeling a little off today? A little overwhelmed by the onset of winter, or the world in general? You heard Benji Webbe – you got this. In times when so much feels uncertain, it’s good to know that one can always count on certain bands to throw down nuclear-grade bangers like this. Skindred are one such band, and You Got This is one such banger, its groove so heavy yet sassy it’s literally impossible to not feel good listening to it.

Skindred - You Got This (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse - One Massive Hit

I mean, with a title like that, you don’t really expect it to be an understated affair, do you? With blue-headed firebomb Greta Valenti at the mic and a barrage of gang vocals, groovy guitars, galloping beats and big juicy saxophones behind her, these California-via-Louisiana rock’n’rollers create a totally righteous knees-up with One Massive Hit. Combined with the video, featuring the full band cavorting through palm-lined streets, giant balloons in hand, it’s the sort of quality big dumb fun we have a lot of time for.

🎶 “ONE MASSIVE HIT” – OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO | Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse - YouTube Watch On

Demob Happy - No Man Left Behind

Brighton noiseniks Demob Happy build this driving, heady swirl of psychedelia oh so steadily, to hypnotic effect. It doesn’t fully rock out for almost four minutes – its effects ever freakier, its riffs and bass lines thick n’ swaggering – but we were gripped every step. The length (five and a half minutes in total) and spacey textures really work for them here, adding a dash of All Them Witches weirdness to their Beatles-tripping garage rock base. Find more on The Grown Ups Are Talking, which comes out January 30.

No Man Left Behind - YouTube Watch On

Creeping Jean - Business Is Dead (Live)

And now for more hot stuff from Brighton. Understandably flying after some bloke called Jimmy Page rocked up in the crowd at their recent 100 Club gig, Creeping Jean make a thumpingly raw yet unctuous racket on this slice of their upcoming live EP, Live Business At The Barn. “It’s a hustle making things work on the high street or in the music business these days,” says singer/guitarist Olly Tooze. “The Business Is Dead album was inspired by that grind. We’ve faced all sorts of obstacles, battled landlords, but we’ll jump those fences and make it happen.”

Creeping Jean - Business Is Dead (Live) from "Live Business At The Barn EP" - YouTube Watch On

Tailgunner - Midnight Blitz

Dressed like Judas Priest and channeling the spirits of NWOBHM with a generous side of big 80s hair vibes, these Brits deal in heavy metal theatre with flashy guitars and sporting quantities of leather. Midnight Blitz is the title track of their K.K Downing-produced second album, and it suggests they also know how to write a proper chorus. If you think music never really improved after the days of Iron Maiden, Dio, Priest and co, give this lot a spin and thank us later.

TAILGUNNER - Midnight Blitz (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

These New South Whales - Big Machine

Rocking that big alt/indie 80s vibe to highly addictive effect – sort of Psychedelic Furs-y, with a bit of U2 in the guitars and an arty punk slant – These New South Whales have a shoutalong, generously caffeinated anthem on their hands in the form of Big Machine. Both a love-letter to rock’n’roll and a gleeful mockery of it. “Sometimes you gotta go big,” says vocalist Jamie Timony. “This is one of those times.” Damn straight.

These New South Whales - BIG MACHINE (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Royal Republic - Go West

We're very sorry to learn that Royal Republic's Blastbeaters project is coming to an end. The fourth single (following covers of Stayin' Alive, I’m So Excited and Venus) brings their temporary pivot to disco to a bell-bottommed, glitter-balled halt, but they've sprung one final surprise by turning The Village People's dancefloor classic Go West into a soaring power ballad. We will not see their like again.

Royal Republic - Go West (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Velveteen Queen - Too Far Gone

Those of us who've never really come to terms with the fact that the 1980s ended may find succour in this lively single from Swedish rockers Velveteen Queen. Too Far Gone comes on like Guns N' Roses messin' with Skid Row and sounds like it arrived in 2025 via some sort of magic time tunnel located backstage at the Troubadour on Sunset Strip in about 1987, and there's nothing wrong with that. Does anyone have Penelope Spheeris's number?