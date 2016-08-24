Ozzy Osbourne planning solo album, says keyboardist

Ozzy Osbourne is planning to start work on a solo album once he’s taken a break at the end of Black Sabbath’s final tour, says keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

And although the son of prog icon Rick isn’t certain whether he’ll be invited to return to take part, he’s ready to do so.

He’s also a touring member of Black Sabbath, years after his father collaborated with the band.

Wakeman Junior tells EonMusic: “I was lucky enough to start with them in 2003, so this is my 13th year with Ozzy and Sabbath. I keep half-expecting a picture of a Spitfire and a watch at the end of each tour – but they keep asking me back and I’m happy to come.

“Sabbath are finishing on February 4, then we’ll see what happens with Ozzy after that. He wants to do another tour, he wants to do another album. But there’s going to be a period of time when he needs a rest.”

He continues: “It’s great to be involved in the studio stuff as well as the live stuff. I don’t know for the next one – who knows? But one of the great things about Ozzy is he reinvents himself and he works with different producers and musicians.

“He’s very happy with his band so hopefully that will continue. I’m there whenever he needs me.”

Wakeman recalls a fond moment during the recording of Ozzy’s last solo album, Scream, released in 2010. “Ozzy brought in this keyboard and said, ‘The last person who played this was your old man in 1975.’

“It still had the Black Sabbath sticker on the back of it. I was like, ‘I’ve got to use this on the record,’ so we got it all wired up – and it was broken.

“We could get some noise out of it, but no notes. So we made this sound effect thing and it does sneak in somewhere on the Scream record. It’s great to know that the last time it was used was on a Sabbath album by my old man.”

Ozzy is being sued by former bassist Bob Daisley over royalties related to his first two post-Sabbath albums. Wife and manager Sharon Osbourne said in May that the vocalist would retire in the next few years, adding: “I don’t want Ozzy singing Crazy Train at 75. I think it’s best you go out before you hit 70, and go out on top.”

Black Sabbath’s The End tour continues.

Black Sabbath: The End tour

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

