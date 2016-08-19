Prophets Of Rage stream No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage have streamed their track No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland – their take on Beastie Boys classic No Sleep ‘Till Brooklyn.

The live performance below, created as a protest to the US Republican National Convention, appears on the supergroup’s debut EP The Party’s Over, which arrives on August 26.

Prophets Of Rage includes RATM’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, plus Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill. Their stated aim is to “make America rage again.”

Meanwhile, the band have discussed their abandoned attempt to perform in a California prison in July, after State authorities pulled the plug while they were setting up the show – so they played outside the complex instead.

Chuck D tells Rolling Stone in a video report: “We wanted to be part of a little bit of enlightenment to inmates here. Every little second of light and hope is a good thing, and that’s the true meaning of rehabilitation.”

After setting up across the street, Morello told the crowd: “We made a promise to the inmates that we would play. We want to keep that promise.” D later said: “We want to do this kind of thing right across the States.”

The band’s first US tour begins tonight (August 19) and runs until October 16 – see the dates below.

Prophets Of Rage: The Party’s Over tracklist

Prophets Of Rage

The Party’s Over

Killing In The Name (live)

Shut ‘Em Down (live)

No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland (live)

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Prophets Of Rage plan to tour the world