Wakrat storm London in Generation F**ked video

Wakrat have released a video for their track Generation Fucked.

The trio fronted by Rage Against The Machine and Prophets Of Rage bassist Tim Commerford recorded the promo recently in London while driving a bunch of friends and family around the capital in a double decker bus plastered with the slogan #GenerationFucked.

Commerford led the group to Parliament Square to protest the situation Commerford says the current generation has found itself in.

Commerford is joined in the band by drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Laurent Grangeon and he recently said: “We’re clearly not making music for anyone else – we’re making music for ourselves.

“It’s the kind of music we want to play and I love that it’s punk rock but it’s not old school. It feels contemporary.

“The first day that we came in this room, I brought my amps in and quickly realised that my amps are not powerful enough to hang with either one of these dudes. I had never experienced anything like that before.

“We’re three human beings and we got all different types of influences that flow through us. Right now, when I turn on the radio I’m hearing the grid – and I’m sick of the grid. And that’s what we’re trying to do – smash the grid.”

The trio are working on their self-titled debut album, which is set for release on November 8 via Earache. It’s available for pre-order now.

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Tim Commerford’s Wakrat issue Generation Fucked lyric video