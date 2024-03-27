Twenty One Pilots have announced details of their enormous Clancy world tour, named after the Ohio duo's upcoming seventh album. The North American leg of the trek kicks off at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, on August 15, and wraps up on October 12 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The pair then head south for a short run of Antipodean summer shows in New Zealand and Australia, before the tour resumes in April 2025 in Europe, climaxing with seven UK and Ireland shows in early May. Full dates below.

Official artist presales will begin on April 2 (US/CA) and April 3 (UK/EU/AU/NZ) the general on sale at 10am local time on Friday, April 5.

Twenty One Pilots have also released a video for Next Semester, the second single to be taken from Clancy, following the release of Overcompensate next month. The album is available to pre-order in a variety of physical formats including two deluxe box sets, four vinyl variants, a CD and journal book, a cassette and photocard wallet, and more. It's scheduled to arrive on May 17.

Aug 15: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Aug 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Aug 22: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 24: Oakland Arena, CA

Aug 25: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Aug 27: Los Angeles Intuit Dome, CA

Aug 28: Los Angeles Intuit Dome, CA

Aug 30: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Aug 31: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 03: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 04: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 06: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Sep 10: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Sep 13: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Sep 14: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 15: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Sep 17: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 18: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 20: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 25: Montreal Bell Centre, QC, Canada

Sep 27: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 28: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 29: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 01: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 02: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Oct 05: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Oct 08: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Oct 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 10: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 12: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Nov 17: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Nov 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 21: Brisbane Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Nov 24: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Apr 07: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Apr 08: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Apr 09: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Apr 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 13: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 17: Bologna Unipol Arenam, Italy

Apr 21: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Apr 22: Barcelona Palau San Jordim, Spain

Apr 24: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Apr 27: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Milan Forum, Italy

Apr 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands

May 01: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 02: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 05: Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena, UK

May 06: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 08: Belfast SSE Arena Belfast, UK

May 09: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 13: London The O2, UK

May 14: London The O2, UK

