Tool album still proceeding

Work on Tool’s long-awaited fifth album is continuing slowly but surely, the band have confirmed.

They’ve been creating the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days for a number of years – with frontman Maynard James Keenan having admitted in 2013 that progress was “tedious.”

In October guitarist Adam Jones posted a picture of Keenan in the studio with his colleagues, a situation that normally only occurs once all the music has been written.

Tool report on their Facebook page: “Starting the new year off on a positive note, Adam arrives at the Loft with an ending for an arrangement, and gets the nod of approval by the others. As long as they don’t start with the ending, that’s good news!”

In July, Keenan told how legal action was another reason behind the nine-year wait for new music, saying: “The band paid my best friend to do some artwork, then he decided to sue us.

“It can be a struggle to write music together. But this time it has been really draining and put a lot of pressure on us. I feel like we’ve been completely abandoned and it’s been totally unnecessary.”